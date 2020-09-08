Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $168,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APH traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.24. 26,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $113.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

