Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $443,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,581.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,391.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.