Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $55.00 to $53.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

