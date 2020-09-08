Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $55.00 to $53.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

