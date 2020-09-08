Allianz’s (ALIZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 74,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,481. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.10.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

