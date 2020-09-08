Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,139. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

