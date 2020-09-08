Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Tops $10.54 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $1.88 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00118116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00229390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.01716841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170203 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 499,999,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,994,120 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

