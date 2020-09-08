Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $67.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 393,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.