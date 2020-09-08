Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALBO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $11.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

