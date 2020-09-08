Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $11.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. 393,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.