Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.07

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 16120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Oppenheimer started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.