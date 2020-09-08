Air Lease Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE:AL opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

