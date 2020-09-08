Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.54.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $26.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
