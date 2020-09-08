Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

