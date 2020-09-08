AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 181,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AEGON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,649,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AEGON by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AEGON by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

