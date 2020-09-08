AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
NYSE:AEG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 181,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
