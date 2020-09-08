Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,383. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.