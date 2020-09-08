Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and American Axle & Manufact. (OTCMKTS:AXL) Critical Contrast

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adomani and American Axle & Manufact., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 0 0 N/A American Axle & Manufact. 0 5 4 0 2.44

American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus target price of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Adomani.

Risk & Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adomani and American Axle & Manufact.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $12.56 million 1.03 -$5.15 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.14 -$484.50 million $1.62 4.89

Adomani has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufact..

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -58.56% -171.94% -61.27% American Axle & Manufact. -26.04% -13.47% -1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Adomani shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Adomani on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

