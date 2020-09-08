Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $19.44 on Tuesday, reaching $472.50. 168,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

