Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 255,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

