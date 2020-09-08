Accolade (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25. Accolade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Accolade

