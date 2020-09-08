Accolade (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25. Accolade has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $103.95.
In related news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.
About Accolade
