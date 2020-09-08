Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.70% of Acceleron Pharma worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.