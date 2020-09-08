Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 760954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million and a PE ratio of -23.75.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

