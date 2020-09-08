AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,222,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 68,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

ABBV stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

