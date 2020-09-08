A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

