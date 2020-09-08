9,042 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 168.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock worth $1,019,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,238. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

