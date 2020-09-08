$835.31 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post $835.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.87 million and the lowest is $834.80 million. Godaddy posted sales of $760.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $77.88. 7,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $149,565.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,531 shares of company stock worth $4,938,577 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

