7,968 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 77,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,184. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.58, a P/E/G ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.
Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Hilton Hotels
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.
