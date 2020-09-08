79,475 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after buying an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. 15,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $137.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

