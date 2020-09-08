78,799 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

