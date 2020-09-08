75,000 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $79,002,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,183. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,804.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.