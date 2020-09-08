7,281 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 19,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

