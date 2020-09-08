7,252 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,317.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,528. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. 308,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,570. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

