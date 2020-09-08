$698.75 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to announce $698.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.20 million. TopBuild reported sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $152.60. 9,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,638. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

