$573.73 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce $573.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $578.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.10 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $745.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,164. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

