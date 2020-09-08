5,342 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

COP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 350,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.