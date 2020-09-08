534,157 Shares in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

