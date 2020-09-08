5,200 Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cortexyme by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,769,000 after buying an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after buying an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.32 per share, with a total value of $292,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

