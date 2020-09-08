50,541 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Polaris Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. 17,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.