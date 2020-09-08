$493.85 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $493.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $509.70 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $506.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $485,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after buying an additional 673,193 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after buying an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after buying an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWXT traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

