4,457 Shares in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 229,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,178. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

