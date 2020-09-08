4,375,162 Shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,375,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,985,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 611,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 491,675 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 16,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.67. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

