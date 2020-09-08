4,296 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,075.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 504,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.68. 61,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,562. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

