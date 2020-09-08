420,854 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

AXTA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

