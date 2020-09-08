407 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

TER traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

