38,859 Shares in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BKMC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.57.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.