3,881 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NuVasive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $940,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 4,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.