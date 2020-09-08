36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.90. 36Kr shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get 36Kr alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.