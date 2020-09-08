367,687 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of HD Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in HD Supply by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 601,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HD Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 392,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HD Supply stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. 19,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

