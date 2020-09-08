34,703 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 94,287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,730,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,546.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,709 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 137,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.