$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 412,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

GT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 120,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

