$281.71 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report $281.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.05 million to $285.00 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $137.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $991.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.70 million to $998.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,297 shares of company stock worth $31,677,898. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.67. 76,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,279. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.25. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

